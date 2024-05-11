Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £25,006.52 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Kavan purchased 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,012 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £25,006.52 ($31,415.23).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,029 ($12.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,070.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,074.18.
Dunelm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 51 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,890.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
