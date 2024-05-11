Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £149.50 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($187.81).

On Friday, April 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 70 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($190.83).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,597.24).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.93).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 235 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.81. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MONY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

