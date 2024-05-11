Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Insider Acquires $74,921.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Macerich Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Macerich (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 1,460.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Macerich by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Macerich by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MAC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

