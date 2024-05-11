Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Insider Acquires $74,921.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Macerich Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 1,460.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Macerich by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Macerich by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MAC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

