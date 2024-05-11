Insider Buying: Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Buys C$15,400.00 in Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$15,400.00.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

TSL stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.78 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.22.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of C$47.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4381223 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.