Insider Buying: White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.
White Gold Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CVE WGO opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. White Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$58.69 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40.
White Gold Company Profile
