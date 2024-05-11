Insider Buying: White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director David D’onofrio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

White Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVE WGO opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. White Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$58.69 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.40.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

