Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Purchases 3,450 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) insider John Yogi Spence purchased 3,450 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $24,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,369.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:XFLT remained flat at $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 416,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

