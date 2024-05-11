Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Purchases 3,450 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) insider John Yogi Spence purchased 3,450 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $24,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,369.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:XFLT remained flat at $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 416,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.76.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
