Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Sells $30,051.54 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BHE. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on BHE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.