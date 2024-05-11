Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $611,901.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JCI opened at $65.59 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

