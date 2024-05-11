Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells 300 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,750.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,098.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

