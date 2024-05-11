Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells 300 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NVR Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,750.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,098.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.