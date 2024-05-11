Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $158,430.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00.

Post Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:POST opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Post by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Post by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Post by 192.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

