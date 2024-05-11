Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Sells $158,430.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00.
Post Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:POST opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Post by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Post by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Post by 192.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
