Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $28.31. Insmed shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 139,619 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the period.

Insmed Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

