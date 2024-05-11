Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,212 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 264.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

