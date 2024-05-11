Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
PODD stock traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
