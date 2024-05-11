Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.25.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $331.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

