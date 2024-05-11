Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.