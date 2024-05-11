International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $98.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

