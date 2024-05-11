International Money Express’ (IMXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

IMXI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 277,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,532. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

