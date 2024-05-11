inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for inTEST in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTT

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $126.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at inTEST

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.