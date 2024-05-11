Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 277,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,177. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

