Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 277,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,177. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
