Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 112.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the April 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,064. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 85,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

