Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 112.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the April 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BSCV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,064. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
