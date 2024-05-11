Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.06. 27,116,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $322.94 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

