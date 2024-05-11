Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $440.99 and last traded at $440.87. Approximately 8,184,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 44,908,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.06.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.37.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
