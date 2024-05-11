Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $440.99 and last traded at $440.87. Approximately 8,184,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 44,908,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.06.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.37.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

