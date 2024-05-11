Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.61

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 97505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 869.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

