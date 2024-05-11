Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) is Mount Lucas Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,368 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $86.09. 50,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $88.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.