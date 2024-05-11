Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 1,799.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

