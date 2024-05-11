Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $6.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 769,151 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,095,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

