iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,893 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 182,370 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 176,686 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 751,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,405. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

