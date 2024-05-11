iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

