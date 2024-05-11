iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

