iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

