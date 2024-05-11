iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Lowered by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,142 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,256,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 120,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 470,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,525. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

