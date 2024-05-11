iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.00. 49,902 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1426 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.82% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

