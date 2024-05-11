iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 153,412 shares.The stock last traded at $24.34 and had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

