Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

