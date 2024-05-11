iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34. Approximately 2,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.
About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.