iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

