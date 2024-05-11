iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,219 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.