iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,520,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

