iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $124.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

