iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $84.71. 1,474,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.