iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.