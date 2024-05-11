James Andrew Paterson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson purchased 3,000 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$23,700.00.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.98. 105,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,513. Decisive Dividend Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.60 million. Analysts predict that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.5597098 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

