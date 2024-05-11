James Ralph Scapa Sells 5,560 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $469,097.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,376.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,686 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $137,678.76.

On Monday, March 4th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,300 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $281,556.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00.

ALTR opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,932 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,438 shares of the software’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,535 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

