James Ralph Scapa Sells 5,560 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $469,097.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,309,376.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 13th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,686 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $137,678.76.
  • On Monday, March 4th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,300 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $281,556.00.
  • On Friday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.0 %

ALTR opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,932 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,438 shares of the software’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,535 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

