Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:JWE)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$220.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$228.75 million.
