Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.69.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

JWEL stock traded up C$1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.77. 134,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$32.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

