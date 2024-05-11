Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Janus International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Janus International Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,647. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.
In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
