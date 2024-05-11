Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

