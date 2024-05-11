Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $27.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

GNK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 826,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,433. The firm has a market cap of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of 380.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $11,733,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 394,234 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 398,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 350,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

