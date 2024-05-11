Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JRONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4103 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $59.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

