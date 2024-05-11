Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $138,546.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,844.30 or 1.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00171963 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $139,992.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.